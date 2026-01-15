SLM Corporation $SLM Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 1,289.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 118.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SLM by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. Wall Street Zen raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. SLM Corporation has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $172.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.50 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 30.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Key Headlines Impacting SLM

Here are the key news stories impacting SLM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valuation/earnings support: SLM trades at a low P/E (~9.5) with strong reported ROE (~30%) and analysts projecting ~3.07 EPS for the year — factors that can attract bargain hunters and help the stock recover despite headline risk.

Valuation/earnings support: SLM trades at a low P/E (~9.5) with strong reported ROE (~30%) and analysts projecting ~3.07 EPS for the year — factors that can attract bargain hunters and help the stock recover despite headline risk. Neutral Sentiment: Procedural deadlines to join/lead lawsuits: Several firms are reminding investors of the Feb. 17, 2026 deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status or join the class action covering purchases between July 25, 2025 and Aug 14, 2025. These notices are routine solicitor activity that generates headlines but primarily represent procedural steps at this stage. February 17, 2026 Deadline: Levi & Korsinsky

Procedural deadlines to join/lead lawsuits: Several firms are reminding investors of the Feb. 17, 2026 deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status or join the class action covering purchases between July 25, 2025 and Aug 14, 2025. These notices are routine solicitor activity that generates headlines but primarily represent procedural steps at this stage. Negative Sentiment: Multiple class?action filings and firm solicitations allege securities law violations tied to the July–Aug 2025 period — Pomerantz has filed a class action and numerous plaintiff firms (Robbins Geller, Schall, Faruqi, Bronstein, Berger Montague, DJS, others) are soliciting lead plaintiffs. The proliferation of suits increases potential legal costs, management distraction and uncertainty over liability or damages. Pomerantz filing

Multiple class?action filings and firm solicitations allege securities law violations tied to the July–Aug 2025 period — Pomerantz has filed a class action and numerous plaintiff firms (Robbins Geller, Schall, Faruqi, Bronstein, Berger Montague, DJS, others) are soliciting lead plaintiffs. The proliferation of suits increases potential legal costs, management distraction and uncertainty over liability or damages. Negative Sentiment: Analyst stance: JPMorgan reiterated an “Underweight” rating on SLM, reinforcing cautious sell?side sentiment and potentially limiting upward momentum while litigation risk remains. JPMorgan reiterates Underweight

Analyst stance: JPMorgan reiterated an “Underweight” rating on SLM, reinforcing cautious sell?side sentiment and potentially limiting upward momentum while litigation risk remains. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing outreach by plaintiffs’ firms (examples: Schall, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins Geller, Faruqi, Bronstein, Berger Montague, DJS, Howard G.) — multiple PR notices amplify the legal narrative and could increase short?term volatility as investors assess potential exposure. Example: Howard G. notice

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, operating as Sallie Mae Bank, is a leading U.S.-based consumer banking company specializing in education financing and related banking products. The company provides a range of private student loans for undergraduate and graduate studies, Parent PLUS loans, and specialized financing for career and certificate programs. In addition to its core lending services, Sallie Mae offers deposit products including savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and credit cards tailored to students and young adults.

Founded in 1972 as the Student Loan Marketing Association—a government-sponsored enterprise—Sallie Mae was privatized in 2004 and has since focused on expanding its private education loan offerings and digital banking solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.