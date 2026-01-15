SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 605,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,940,000 after acquiring an additional 494,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after purchasing an additional 387,330 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,699,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,755.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after buying an additional 224,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.85 per share, with a total value of $91,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 100,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,225,873.25. This trade represents a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 508 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,931.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,181.07. This represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ATGE opened at $114.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.26 and a 12-month high of $156.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 13.79%.The firm had revenue of $462.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is a leading provider of postsecondary education and professional development solutions. Through a network of brands and institutions, the company delivers degree programs and continuing education in high-demand fields such as healthcare, business, technology and the sciences. Adtalem’s offerings span campus-based and online formats, catering to diverse learner needs and career stages.

The company’s portfolio includes Chamberlain University, which specializes in nursing and healthcare; Carrington College, offering career-focused programs in allied health, business and trades; Walden University, a fully online institution for graduate and undergraduate degrees; and a suite of medical and veterinary schools, including Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, both located in the Caribbean.

