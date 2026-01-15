CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 145.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

CMS stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,849.73. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

