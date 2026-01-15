Dynex Capital, Inc. $DX Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,404 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.25 target price on shares of Dynex Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of DX opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $14.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $421.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.06 million. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 41.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets. The company’s primary business involves investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency-backed pools issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae, as well as selected non-agency RMBS. Dynex Capital seeks to generate net interest income by earning interest on its portfolio while employing leverage through secured repurchase agreements and other debt facilities.

In pursuing its investment objectives, Dynex Capital manages portfolio duration and interest rate exposures, with a focus on preserving capital and optimizing yield over the economic cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.