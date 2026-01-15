SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NewMarket Corporation $NEU

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in NewMarket by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth $83,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NewMarket stock opened at $710.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.68. NewMarket Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $480.57 and a fifty-two week high of $875.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $738.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $761.86.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 16.33%.The company had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

