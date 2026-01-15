SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 428.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,983,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,767 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.