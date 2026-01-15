SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,127 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 85.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 109.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 6,687.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $137.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average is $119.43. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 7,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $1,062,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 74,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,376. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $281,361.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,564.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $3,488,679. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Glj Research assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Primoris Services from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides a wide range of specialty contracting services across North America. The company’s operations span pipe fabrication, pipeline construction, mechanical and electrical installations, civil and structural work, and maintenance services. Primoris serves clients in the energy, utility, transportation, water and wastewater, and industrial markets, delivering turnkey solutions from design and engineering through construction and operations support.

Within its two primary business segments—Pipeline & Facility and Civil & Utility—Primoris offers pipeline installation, compressor station construction, pump station projects, and above-ground facility work.

