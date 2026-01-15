Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,554 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.05, for a total transaction of $1,290,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 95,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,254.85. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Robert Pesch acquired 4,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $247.12 per share, with a total value of $988,480.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $10,341,724.88. The trade was a 10.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,865 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $330.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $344.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.0%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $256.91 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $236.34 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.