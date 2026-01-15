SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 310,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 54,711 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 3.4%

DIN opened at $38.77 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $559.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Dine Brands Global Cuts Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 3.91%.The firm had revenue of $216.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 3,600 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $98,892. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard M. Berk purchased 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,701.50. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,332 shares of company stock worth $220,455. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 price target on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full?service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company’s primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.