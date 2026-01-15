SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 88,484 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ExlService by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,510 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at $60,415,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 534.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after buying an additional 1,141,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at about $44,020,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ExlService by 4,269.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 882,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 862,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $470,842.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,727.28. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXLS opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The firm had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

