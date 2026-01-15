SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. $DAKT

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Daktronics by 204.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAKT. Zacks Research downgraded Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Daktronics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daktronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Daktronics Stock Up 3.3%

DAKT stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Daktronics had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 0.96%.The firm had revenue of $229.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc (NASDAQ: DAKT) is a leading designer and manufacturer of electronic display systems, video boards, scoreboards and related control systems. Founded in 1968 in Brookings, South Dakota by Al Kurtenbach and Duane Sander, the company has built a reputation for delivering custom visual display solutions to a wide range of markets. Its product portfolio includes large-format LED video displays, programmable message centers, digital billboards, and audio-visual solutions tailored to sports venues, transportation authorities, retail environments and live event producers.

The company’s primary business activities encompass the engineering, fabrication and installation of display systems for customers around the world.

Featured Articles

