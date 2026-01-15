HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. $VLRS

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 44.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the second quarter worth $214,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the second quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the second quarter worth about $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.50 to $11.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Shares of VLRS opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV (NYSE: VLRS) is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

