Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 87.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 907.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $173.48 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $299.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.17.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

