Insider Selling: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) CFO Sells $12,536.16 in Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) CFO Matt Zuga sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $12,536.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 209,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,110.82. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matt Zuga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Matt Zuga sold 5,805 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $11,551.95.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Matt Zuga sold 5,100 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $10,047.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Matt Zuga sold 4,000 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $7,840.00.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.23. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 35,424 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABOS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral small molecule therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug discovery platform that integrates chemoproteomics, high-throughput screening and computational chemistry, the company seeks to identify and optimize compounds that selectively modulate pathological protein aggregation. Its approach is designed to address the underlying biology of conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and related proteinopathies.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple lead candidates at various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

