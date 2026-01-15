Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF $FTXO

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $39.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

