Insider Selling: Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $393,303.65 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $393,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,912.20. The trade was a 14.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 14th, Christopher Heery sold 5,882 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $402,975.82.
  • On Tuesday, January 13th, Christopher Heery sold 7,437 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $487,197.87.
  • On Monday, November 17th, Christopher Heery sold 340 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00.

Arcellx stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $94.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Arcellx had a negative net margin of 607.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 267.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcellx by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on Arcellx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

