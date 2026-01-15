Insider Selling: Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Insider Sells $216,725.20 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 9,560 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $216,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,426.99. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Andrew Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Paul Andrew Moore sold 20,110 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $504,761.00.

Shares of ZYME opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.30. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZYME. Citigroup started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zymeworks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with a focus on the discovery, development and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics. Founded in 2003, the company applies proprietary protein engineering platforms to create novel antibody and protein-based therapies targeting oncology and other serious diseases. Zymeworks is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ZYME.

The company’s core technology platforms include Azymetric®, which enables the design of bispecific antibodies capable of engaging two distinct targets simultaneously, and the EFECT™ platform for fine-tuning antibody-drug conjugate properties.

