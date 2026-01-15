Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Short Interest Up 359.4% in December

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 147 shares, a growth of 359.4% from the December 15th total of 32 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 896 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 896 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

Melcor Developments stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Melcor Developments has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd (OTCMKTS: MODVF) is a Canadian real estate development and property management company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The firm specializes in master-planned residential and commercial communities, offering land development, construction, leasing and property management services. Its diversified portfolio encompasses single-family lots, multi-family residential projects, shopping centres, industrial parks and office complexes.

Originally founded in 1923 as a contracting business serving western Canada, Melcor transitioned into land development in the mid-20th century and went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 1968.

