CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.75 and traded as low as $8.98. CKX Lands shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 20,251 shares traded.

CKX Lands Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 million, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of -0.21.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CKX Lands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 52.90%.The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CKX Lands

About CKX Lands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CKX Lands stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in CKX Lands, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Free Report ) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.77% of CKX Lands worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CKX Lands Corp is a Canada-based provider of land management and real estate advisory services focused on agricultural and rural properties. The company specializes in the acquisition, disposition and leasing of farmland and ranchland across Western Canada, with particular emphasis on key agricultural regions in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. By combining local market expertise with a network of land professionals, CKX Lands assists landowners, producers and institutional investors in navigating the complexities of rural real estate transactions.

The firm’s core services include land brokerage, valuation and consulting, offering tailored solutions that address property due diligence, title review and land-use planning.

See Also

