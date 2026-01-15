CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.75 and traded as low as $8.98. CKX Lands shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 20,251 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 million, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of -0.21.
CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CKX Lands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 52.90%.The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
CKX Lands Corp is a Canada-based provider of land management and real estate advisory services focused on agricultural and rural properties. The company specializes in the acquisition, disposition and leasing of farmland and ranchland across Western Canada, with particular emphasis on key agricultural regions in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. By combining local market expertise with a network of land professionals, CKX Lands assists landowners, producers and institutional investors in navigating the complexities of rural real estate transactions.
The firm’s core services include land brokerage, valuation and consulting, offering tailored solutions that address property due diligence, title review and land-use planning.
