Churchill China (LON:CHH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 408.42 and traded as low as GBX 315. Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 324, with a volume of 32,761 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £35.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 345.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 408.42.

In related news, insider Mark Moore purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 per share, with a total value of £2,628. 24.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry. It offers its products to pubs and restaurants.

