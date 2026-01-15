GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and traded as high as $63.52. GRAVITY shares last traded at $62.51, with a volume of 10,117 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GRAVITY in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GRAVITY has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get GRAVITY alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRVY

GRAVITY Trading Down 0.6%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $434.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.97.

GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. GRAVITY had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 16.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GRAVITY

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in GRAVITY by 160.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GRAVITY by 120.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in GRAVITY in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GRAVITY by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of GRAVITY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAVITY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd is a South Korea–based developer and publisher of online games, best known for creating the Ragnarok franchise. Since its founding in 2000 by industry veteran Kim Sang-young, the company has specialized in massively multiplayer online role?playing games (MMORPGs) and related digital content. Over the years, Gravity has expanded its portfolio beyond its flagship title to include sequels, spin-offs and mobile adaptations targeted at a global audience.

The company’s product lineup centers on PC and mobile MMORPGs built on the Ragnarok intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GRAVITY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAVITY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.