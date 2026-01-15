ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.38 and traded as low as $20.85. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 350,671 shares trading hands.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38.
ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 817.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
ArrowMark Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BANX) is an asset management firm that provides investment advisory services and portfolio management solutions to institutional and individual clients. Headquartered in Minneapolis, with additional offices in Stamford, Connecticut, the company offers tailored separate-account management alongside a suite of sponsored investment products. Its advisory platform spans a broad range of equity, fixed?income and multi?asset strategies designed to meet diverse risk and return objectives.
Through its managed accounts business, ArrowMark delivers customized portfolio solutions covering traditional and alternative asset classes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ArrowMark Financial
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.