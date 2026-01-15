ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.38 and traded as low as $20.85. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 350,671 shares trading hands.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 817.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 179,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 80,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in ArrowMark Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in ArrowMark Financial by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BANX) is an asset management firm that provides investment advisory services and portfolio management solutions to institutional and individual clients. Headquartered in Minneapolis, with additional offices in Stamford, Connecticut, the company offers tailored separate-account management alongside a suite of sponsored investment products. Its advisory platform spans a broad range of equity, fixed?income and multi?asset strategies designed to meet diverse risk and return objectives.

Through its managed accounts business, ArrowMark delivers customized portfolio solutions covering traditional and alternative asset classes.

