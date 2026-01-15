Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and traded as high as $39.58. Parks! America shares last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

Parks! America Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13.

Parks! America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $75,000.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas. The company was formerly known as Great American Family Parks, Inc and changed its name to Parks! America, Inc in June 2008. Parks! America, Inc is based in Pine Mountain, Georgia.

