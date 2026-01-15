Comparing Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) & ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO)

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ParaZero Technologies and Wheels Up Experience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParaZero Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Wheels Up Experience 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A Wheels Up Experience -46.59% N/A -28.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

1.4% of ParaZero Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ParaZero Technologies has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Wheels Up Experience”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParaZero Technologies $1.01 million 9.01 -$11.05 million N/A N/A Wheels Up Experience $792.10 million 1.01 -$339.64 million ($0.51) -2.17

ParaZero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheels Up Experience.

About ParaZero Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir Mavic 3, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M350 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir M30 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir Parallel, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

About Wheels Up Experience

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels. Its Wheels Up Charter provides charter flight services for passenger groups, sports teams, global corporate events, and tour operations, as well as global passenger, cargo, emergency, and government services. In addition, the company offers wholesale charter services; group charter and cargo flights; maintenance, repair, and operations services; fixed-base operator services; safety and security services; and government, defense, emergency, and medical transport missions. It serves individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers. As of December 31, 2024, the company operated a fleet of 154 owned and leased aircraft. Wheels Up Experience Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chamblee, Georgia.

