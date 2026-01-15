Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CS

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$13.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$14.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The mining company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.The company had revenue of C$833.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.