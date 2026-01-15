Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

FSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortuna Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised Fortuna Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Fortuna Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th.

Fortuna Mining Price Performance

Shares of FSM stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fortuna Mining has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $246.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. Fortuna Mining had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts expect that Fortuna Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Mining by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Mining

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp.

See Also

