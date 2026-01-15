Analysts Set Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

SEMR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.58 and a beta of 1.55. Semrush has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $18.74.

In other news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 26,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $317,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 382,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,822.58. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 100,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $1,186,925.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,019,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,091,471.62. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,357 shares of company stock worth $3,843,008. Corporate insiders own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Semrush by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 17.8% during the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 56.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush is a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a comprehensive digital marketing platform for search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, content marketing and competitive research. The platform offers tools for keyword research, site auditing, backlink analysis and rank tracking, enabling marketing professionals to develop and refine their online visibility strategies. Semrush is publicly traded under the ticker SEMR and is headquartered in Boston with additional offices and development centers across North America, Europe and Asia.

The Semrush platform is organized into specialized toolkits covering SEO, content marketing, competitive intelligence, social media management and advertising research.

