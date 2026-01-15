Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 37,231 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,231 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Progressive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Progressive by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $205.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.90 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.35 and a 200 day moving average of $234.85. The company has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $307,050.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 223,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,481 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $301.38 to $300.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.21.

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

