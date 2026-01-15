IDT (NYSE:IDT) CFO Sells $33,517.89 in Stock

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $33,517.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,866.88. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.78. IDT Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. IDT had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $322.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDT by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IDT Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified global provider of telecommunications and payment services. The company operates through its primary communications arm, IDT Telecom, and a digital solutions segment that encompasses cross-border money transfers and related fintech offerings. Since its inception, IDT has built an international network infrastructure to support voice and data transmission across more than 200 countries and territories.

Through IDT Telecom, the company offers a suite of voice communication products, including prepaid phone cards, VoIP services, SIP trunking and operator-assisted calling.

