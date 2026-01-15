Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Director Sells $516,370.40 in Stock

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) Director Barry Golsen sold 56,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $516,370.40. Following the sale, the director owned 132,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,760.10. This represents a 29.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Lsb Industries stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Lsb Industries Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $10.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.57 million, a P/E ratio of -990.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lsb Industries had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.30 million. Analysts forecast that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LXU. Zacks Research raised shares of Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Lsb Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.75 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lsb Industries during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

