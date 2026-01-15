Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $11.55 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,045,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198,226 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 37.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of HE stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.39. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 0.56%.The company had revenue of $790.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a diversified holding company operating in the energy and financial services sectors in the state of Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, Hawaiian Electric Company, provides generation, transmission, distribution and customer service to the island of Oahu, while its Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light Company subsidiaries serve Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii Island. The roots of the electric utility business trace back to 1891 when service first commenced in Honolulu.

Through its subsidiary Hawaii Gas, HEI extends its energy portfolio to include the distribution of natural gas and propane, supporting residential, commercial and industrial customers across the islands.

