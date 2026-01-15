Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) CFO Sells $64,018.22 in Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Cogan sold 8,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $64,018.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $117,683.53. This represents a 35.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Cogan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Movano alerts:

On Monday, January 5th, Jeremy Cogan sold 1,879 shares of Movano stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $15,689.65.

Movano Price Performance

MOVE stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Movano Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

Key Headlines Impacting Movano

Movano ( NASDAQ:MOVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($4.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.00) by $2.27. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 million. Movano had a negative return on equity of 647.91% and a negative net margin of 3,409.60%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Movano this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Citadel Advisors added a new stake in Movano in Q3 (49,262 shares), which signals some institutional interest and provides a modest demand anchor for the stock. MarketBeat MOV E profile

Institutional buying: Citadel Advisors added a new stake in Movano in Q3 (49,262 shares), which signals some institutional interest and provides a modest demand anchor for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Short interest declined in late December (down ~29% vs. mid?December), lowering one source of short?squeeze pressure and marginally reducing downward technical risk. Short interest detail

Short interest declined in late December (down ~29% vs. mid?December), lowering one source of short?squeeze pressure and marginally reducing downward technical risk. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market/geo risk: U.S. stocks were weaker amid rising geopolitical tensions today, which hit small-cap and tech names harder and likely amplified Movano’s downside. RTT News: Market Move

Broader market/geo risk: U.S. stocks were weaker amid rising geopolitical tensions today, which hit small-cap and tech names harder and likely amplified Movano’s downside. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — CTO Michael Aaron Leabman sold multiple tranches (e.g., 6,845 shares on Jan. 14 at ~$6.66; earlier sales Jan. 12–13 at ~$7.01–$6.94). Large, clustered insider sales in a low?float stock can weigh heavily on sentiment and price. SEC filing (Leabman)

Significant insider selling — CTO Michael Aaron Leabman sold multiple tranches (e.g., 6,845 shares on Jan. 14 at ~$6.66; earlier sales Jan. 12–13 at ~$7.01–$6.94). Large, clustered insider sales in a low?float stock can weigh heavily on sentiment and price. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider selling — CFO Jeremy Cogan disclosed recent sales (8,218 shares on Jan. 6 at ~$7.79 and 1,879 shares on Jan. 5 at ~$8.35), further reducing insider ownership and pressuring sentiment. SEC filing (Cogan)

Additional insider selling — CFO Jeremy Cogan disclosed recent sales (8,218 shares on Jan. 6 at ~$7.79 and 1,879 shares on Jan. 5 at ~$8.35), further reducing insider ownership and pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Weak fundamentals amplify risk — Movano’s latest quarterly report (Nov. 14) showed a large EPS loss despite beating the consensus loss, with essentially negligible revenue (~$0.08M vs. est. ~$3.9M). For a tiny public company, very low top?line and deeply negative margins increase execution and dilution risk. Earnings summary

Weak fundamentals amplify risk — Movano’s latest quarterly report (Nov. 14) showed a large EPS loss despite beating the consensus loss, with essentially negligible revenue (~$0.08M vs. est. ~$3.9M). For a tiny public company, very low top?line and deeply negative margins increase execution and dilution risk. Negative Sentiment: Structural/analyst backdrop: Movano’s market cap is very small (~$5–6M) with low average volume and an average analyst rating near “Sell” — factors that magnify volatility and make recovery catalysts harder to materialize absent meaningful operational progress. Company profile & ratings

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Movano in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Movano to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Movano

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Movano stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.94% of Movano as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Movano

(Get Free Report)

Movano Health, Inc (NASDAQ: MOVE) is a health technology company focused on developing wearable devices for continuous biometric monitoring. The company’s core mission is to provide accessible, real-time health insights through noninvasive sensors, enabling individuals and care teams to track vital signs and physiological trends outside of traditional clinical settings.

Movano’s flagship product is a biometric monitoring ring designed to measure parameters such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, and sleep quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.