Analysts Set Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) PT at $108.80

Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Argus raised Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 16th.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 70.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Ameren by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 6,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $102.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.04. Ameren has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $106.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.75%.Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

