Head to Head Comparison: JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) & Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JD.com and Globavend”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $1,303.79 billion 0.03 $5.67 billion $2.94 10.15 Globavend $21.88 million 0.00 $1.34 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than Globavend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JD.com and Globavend, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 2 5 10 1 2.56 Globavend 2 0 0 1 2.00

JD.com presently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.62%. Globavend has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,351.61%. Given Globavend’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globavend is more favorable than JD.com.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and Globavend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 2.46% 10.99% 4.80% Globavend N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

JD.com has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globavend has a beta of 4.12, suggesting that its share price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JD.com beats Globavend on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; offers asset management services and integrated service platform; leasing of storage facilities and related management services; and engages in online retail business. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions; and technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com, Inc. in January 2014. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Globavend

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

