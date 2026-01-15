Penguin Solutions’ (PENG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PENG. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Penguin Solutions from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penguin Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Penguin Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PENG stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. Penguin Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $343.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. Penguin Solutions had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the second quarter worth $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Penguin Solutions by 4,131.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Penguin Solutions by 41.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

About Penguin Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penguin Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penguin Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.