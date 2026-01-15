Insider Buying: Compass Group (LON:CPG) Insider Purchases £352,832 in Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) insider Petros Parras bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,384 per share, with a total value of £352,832.

Compass Group Trading Up 0.3%

CPG opened at GBX 2,321 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,383.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,495.54. The company has a market cap of £39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. Compass Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,249 and a one year high of GBX 2,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Compass Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,775 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,100 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,750 to GBX 3,000 in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,979.17.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group is a global leader in food services, operating in over 25 countries, with over 590,000 employees worldwide and generating underlying revenues of over $46 billion for the 2025 fiscal year. The company’s primary listing is the London Stock Exchange and also trades on OTCQX® Best Market.

Our core offer is the provision of outsourced food services and targeted support services across the world. Compass operates across five sectors: Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure, and Defence, Offshore & Remote, using a portfolio of bespoke B2B brands.

Further Reading

