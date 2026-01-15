Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 75.76%.The firm had revenue of $237.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, financing, and owning net-leased hospital facilities. Through sale-leaseback transactions, direct acquisitions and recapitalizations, the company provides capital to healthcare operators while maintaining long-term, triple-net lease agreements. Its portfolio encompasses general acute care hospitals, rehabilitation facilities and other healthcare-related real estate assets and is structured to deliver stable, long-duration rental income streams.

Founded in 2003 and based in Birmingham, Alabama, Medical Properties Trust completed its initial public offering in 2004.

