Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2026

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPWFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPWGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 75.76%.The firm had revenue of $237.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, financing, and owning net-leased hospital facilities. Through sale-leaseback transactions, direct acquisitions and recapitalizations, the company provides capital to healthcare operators while maintaining long-term, triple-net lease agreements. Its portfolio encompasses general acute care hospitals, rehabilitation facilities and other healthcare-related real estate assets and is structured to deliver stable, long-duration rental income streams.

Founded in 2003 and based in Birmingham, Alabama, Medical Properties Trust completed its initial public offering in 2004.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.