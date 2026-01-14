Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 125 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the December 15th total of 1,079 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,867 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,867 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAEF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 281,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SAEF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36.

The Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (SAEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a portfolio of small- and mid-cap US firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. SAEF was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

