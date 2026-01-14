Short Interest in Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WDTE) Declines By 87.0%

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WDTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,894 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the December 15th total of 14,556 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,681 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,681 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Down 0.5%

WDTE traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,842. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $39.67.

Get Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF alerts:

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a $0.1845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 3,024.0%.

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile

The Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (WDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide enhanced monthly income by placing bullish bets on the S&P 500 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy. The secondary objective of the fund is to seek limited exposure to the performance of the index. WDTE was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by Defiance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.