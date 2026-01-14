Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $27.7970. 115,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 620,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Perimeter Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Perimeter Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perimeter Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Perimeter Solutions had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%.The company had revenue of $315.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In other Perimeter Solutions news, CFO Kyle Sable sold 100,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $2,847,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Ltd. (NYSE: PRM) is a global specialty chemicals company focused on delivering performance-driven solutions for the oil and gas, coatings, plastics, water treatment and packaging markets. Established as an independent publicly traded company in December 2019 following its spin-off from NewMarket Corporation, Perimeter Solutions has positioned itself as a leading provider of highly engineered chemical products designed to optimize upstream oil recovery, protect infrastructure and enhance the performance of industrial processes.

The company’s core product portfolio spans several key segments.

