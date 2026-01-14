Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT) Decreases By 59.6%

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,291 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the December 15th total of 15,573 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Price Performance

CVRT traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,752. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

Get Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF in the third quarter worth $249,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000.

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Company Profile

The Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (CVRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in a portfolio of US convertible securities with a high level of equity sensitivity. The fund seeks to deliver total return through capital appreciation and current income. CVRT was launched on Oct 4, 2023 and is issued by Calamos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.