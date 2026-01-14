Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Decreases By 60.4%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,092 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the December 15th total of 58,336 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,383 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 83,383 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 6.4% during the third quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of HPS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,445. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of income-producing securities, with a primary focus on preferred stocks and similar instruments. As a closed-end fund, HPS issues a fixed number of shares that trade on the New York Stock Exchange, allowing investors to participate in its income strategy through the open market.

The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in preferred securities of U.S.

