Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Drops By 58.4%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,603 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the December 15th total of 30,314 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,728 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200,728 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. 33,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,337. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%.

Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 122,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $332,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: KTF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Established in 2002, the fund is managed by DWS Group, a global asset management firm and affiliate of Deutsche Bank, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KTF. Its structure allows investors access to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities with the potential for tax-advantaged income distributions.

The trust’s investment strategy focuses primarily on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by U.S.

