Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Drops By 58.4%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,603 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the December 15th total of 30,314 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,728 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200,728 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:KTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. 33,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,337. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%.
Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: KTF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Established in 2002, the fund is managed by DWS Group, a global asset management firm and affiliate of Deutsche Bank, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KTF. Its structure allows investors access to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities with the potential for tax-advantaged income distributions.
The trust’s investment strategy focuses primarily on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DWS Municipal Income Trust
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Why Trump and Musk suddenly care about Fort Knox
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.