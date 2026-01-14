Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQU) Short Interest Down 59.2% in December

Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,525 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the December 15th total of 35,641 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares by 32.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares by 262.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,157. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79. Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $108.66 million, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $5.3084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $21.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.1%.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares (QQQU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Front of the Q index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of the seven largest NASDAQ-listed companies. QQQU was launched on Mar 7, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.