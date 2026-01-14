Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 259 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the December 15th total of 630 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Ellomay Capital Stock Down 2.2%
NYSEAMERICAN ELLO traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. 1,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706. Ellomay Capital has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $381.29 million, a P/E ratio of 922.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The utilities provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 1.83%.The business had revenue of $278.16 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellomay Capital
About Ellomay Capital
Ellomay Capital Ltd. is an Israel-based investment company specializing in the acquisition, financing, development and operation of renewable energy and related infrastructure assets. Founded in 2014 and traded on the NYSE American under the ticker ELLO, Ellomay focuses on building a diversified portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects and specialty infrastructure businesses that generate stable, long-term cash flows under government-backed tariffs and concession agreements.
The company’s core activities center on ground-mounted solar PV installations in Italy, where its operating portfolio comprises multiple medium-sized projects secured under feed-in-tariff regimes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ellomay Capital
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Why Trump and Musk suddenly care about Fort Knox
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.