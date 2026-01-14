Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 259 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the December 15th total of 630 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ellomay Capital Stock Down 2.2%

NYSEAMERICAN ELLO traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. 1,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706. Ellomay Capital has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $381.29 million, a P/E ratio of 922.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The utilities provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 1.83%.The business had revenue of $278.16 million for the quarter.

About Ellomay Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Ellomay Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $17,019,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Ellomay Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,594,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,180 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellomay Capital in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. is an Israel-based investment company specializing in the acquisition, financing, development and operation of renewable energy and related infrastructure assets. Founded in 2014 and traded on the NYSE American under the ticker ELLO, Ellomay focuses on building a diversified portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects and specialty infrastructure businesses that generate stable, long-term cash flows under government-backed tariffs and concession agreements.

The company’s core activities center on ground-mounted solar PV installations in Italy, where its operating portfolio comprises multiple medium-sized projects secured under feed-in-tariff regimes.

