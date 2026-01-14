PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $71.15 and last traded at $72.3010. Approximately 383,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,443,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

Specifically, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $67,352.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 115,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,734.20. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $180,330.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 111,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,674,544.16. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $308,766.48. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 113,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,206.56. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Barclays increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.49.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.39. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 194.11%. The business had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 587.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 894,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,943,000 after purchasing an additional 764,364 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 17,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

