Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Down 8.1% – Time to Sell?

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.2840. 1,937,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,831,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. UBS Group set a $21.00 price target on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Macy’s Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Macy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.20%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,771.12. This trade represents a 62.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 41.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 523.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

