ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 300,125 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the December 15th total of 790,754 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 621,153 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of USD traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,693. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 3.25. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $64.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $8,680,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $279,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. It also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

