MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Trading Up 7.6% – Still a Buy?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $34.0670. 68,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 516,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MBX shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MBX Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MBX Biosciences from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MBX

MBX Biosciences Trading Up 18.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.86.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10.

Insider Activity at MBX Biosciences

In other MBX Biosciences news, Director Steven L. Hoerter purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 468,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,298.28. The trade was a 4.46% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,408,000 after buying an additional 2,556,708 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 43.9% during the third quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 961,408 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MBX Biosciences by 164.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 812,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MBX Biosciences by 60.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 633,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in MBX Biosciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,201,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 300,047 shares during the period.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.