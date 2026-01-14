International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.
Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
NYSE:IBM traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.61. 3,770,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,346. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about International Business Machines
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on IBM from $315 to $335 and kept a “buy” rating, giving the stock renewed upward momentum and signaling analyst confidence in IBM’s outlook and valuation. Benzinga: Bank of America price target raise
- Positive Sentiment: Confluent cleared a key U.S. antitrust hurdle tied to its deal with IBM — progress that reduces regulatory risk around the transaction and supports the strategic rationale for the acquisition. Confluent Clears Key U.S. Antitrust Hurdle in IBM Deal
- Positive Sentiment: IBM Vice Chairman Gary Cohn publicly expressed bullish views on the economy in a CNBC interview, which can lift sentiment for cyclical tech demand and enterprise IT spending that benefits IBM. I am bullish on the economy, says IBM Vice Chairman Gary Cohn
- Neutral Sentiment: IBM scheduled its Q4 2025 earnings call for Jan. 28, 2026 (5:00 p.m.). The upcoming report is a near-term catalyst — results and guidance will likely drive volatility and could validate recent analyst upgrades. IBM to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary shows IBM is trending among analysts with mixed short-term performance (weekly gain, monthly slip), indicating differing time-horizon views and near-term uncertainty. International Business Machines Stock Trending Among Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst insight pieces and broader tech-investment themes (AI/defense/quantum) reference leaders like NVDA and competition in AI — these frames affect sector multiples and investor rotation but aren’t IBM-specific catalysts. AI, Defense & Quantum Drive 2026 Investment: NVDA and 2 More to Lead
- Negative Sentiment: A Zacks comparison argued Microsoft (MSFT) is a better buy given a stronger AI edge and growth outlook, which can pressure IBM’s multiple as investors favor higher-growth AI leaders over value/transition stories. IBM vs. MSFT: Which Cloud & AI Tech Giant is a Better Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst write-ups (e.g., Globe and Mail) provide mixed insights on IBM’s business lines, contributing context but not a clear directional push. Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: IBM and Lattice Semiconductor
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.
About Representative Cisneros
Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
